Jeetu Bhaiya Is Back: Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 To Release On Netflix On June 20

The dreamers and Aimers — Vaibhav, Meena, Uday, Vartika, and Shivangi — are all geared up for a life-altering exam, after all the coaching classes, late-night studying, and breaks. And the audience can watch their entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya, as ‘Kota Factory’ releases on June 20, on Netflix. Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, ‘Kota Factory Season 3’ is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu.
With anticipation on a high, the third season of the drama series will introduce a new mentor at Aimers, and the upcoming season is one class you don’t want to bunk.it will highlight long-lasting bonds, and heartwarming group hugs. The next season would see the students grappling with fears and aspirations as final exams loom.
On the other hand, Jeetu Bhaiya must come to terms with his own role as a mentor after the tragic cliffhanger from Season 2.The talented ensemble cast— including Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar — will reprise their roles in Season 3, with the addition of the new Chemistry teacher, played by Tillotama Shome.
Raghav Subbu, the showrunner behind ‘Kota Factory’, said in a statement, “We’ve been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you’ve been in coaching classes like Vaibhav or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That’s what makes it so special. Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery. Thanks to our amazing partnership with Netflix, we were able to craft a third season that felt true to the story we’ve always wanted to tell.”
Whether you’re a front or back-bencher, love or hate physics, the pressures of JEE loom over everyone. And till then, all we can do is wait for June 20, and prepare for ‘Kota Factory’, Season 3, on Netflix.