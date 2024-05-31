Jeetu Bhaiya Is Back: Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Kota Factory’ Season 3 To Release On Netflix On June 20

Raghav Subbu, the showrunner behind ‘Kota Factory’, said in a statement, “We’ve been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you’ve been in coaching classes like Vaibhav or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That’s what makes it so special. Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery. Thanks to our amazing partnership with Netflix, we were able to craft a third season that felt true to the story we’ve always wanted to tell.”