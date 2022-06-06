Monday, Jun 06, 2022
KK's Autopsy Report Says He Died Of Hypoxia, His Heart Couldn't Pump Oxygenated Blood

According to reports, the legendary singer died of hypoxia caused by acute Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema.

KK Instagram/ @kk_live_now

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 12:14 pm

After singing for thousands of people in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away. The singer died of a major heart attack hours after the concert, according to the preliminary autopsy results.

According to a report in India Today, the Kolkata Police Department released a full postmortem report on June 4.

KK suffered arm soreness and was low on energy before the event, according to sources. “Considering the macroscopical findings, it is suggested that death occurred following the effects of hypoxia following Acute Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema, caused due to a pathological condition of heart, associated with subarachnoid hemorrhage,” said the report.

For those unaware, when there isn't enough oxygen in the tissues, hypoxia ensues. Inadequate oxygen delivery to the tissues can be caused by a lack of blood flow or low oxygen in the blood. Congestive heart failure is most commonly the cause of Cardiogenic Pulmonary Oedema.

This means that KK's heart was unable to adequately pump out the blood it was receiving from the lungs. This causes a rise in heart pressure, which can lead to a heart attack. 

“Yellowish-white plaques were seen critically narrowing the lumen of the proximal part of the posterior interventricular artery. Upon dissection of the artery distal to the plaque, no blood came out,” stated the autopsy report.

Atheromatous deposits (abnormal fatty deposits) were also found in some areas at the anterior descending branches of the left coronary artery, according to the research.

“The musculature surrounding the apex of the heart was also pale in comparison to another part of the heart. Papillary muscles, located in the ventricles of the heart, were also flattened in appearance,” said the report.

After receiving results from the state's FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) and the Department of Pathology, the police department will make a final decision. 

