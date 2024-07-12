Kardashian sisters- Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai last night for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is going to take place today, July 12. It's Kim and Khloe's first visit to India. They were spotted by paparazzi with their entourage at Mumbai's Kalina airport. For her airport look, Kim was in a halter-neck dress and wore dark sunglasses, while Khloe was in a white cropped top and jeans. She also wore a pair of stylish shades to complete her look.
Kim waved at the paps before getting inside the car. Soon they were taken into a plush hotel in South Mumbai where they received a warm welcome in traditional Indian style. They were greeted with rose petals, the staff performed an aarti and also put tika on their foreheads. The Kardashian sisters were also given bouquets and shawls by the hotel staff.
Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the hotel. She posted pictures of a marble elephant with a rose garland, a plate full of gajras and Indian spices and a floral design on a marble wall.
Prominent business tycoons, industrialists, politicians and celebs will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Global icon Priyanka Chopra arrived with her husband singer Nick Jonas, on Thursday evening. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, who were in New York, arrived early Friday morning. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also spotted arriving on Thursday at the Kalina airport. Former UK PM Tony Blair touched down in the city with wife Cherie Blair. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Samsung CEO Han Jong Hee were also spotted. They are all set to attend the grand Ambani wedding, set to take place at the NMACC in Mumbai.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Vivah will be followed by a Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. There will be a wedding reception on July 14.