Kardashian sisters- Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai last night for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is going to take place today, July 12. It's Kim and Khloe's first visit to India. They were spotted by paparazzi with their entourage at Mumbai's Kalina airport. For her airport look, Kim was in a halter-neck dress and wore dark sunglasses, while Khloe was in a white cropped top and jeans. She also wore a pair of stylish shades to complete her look.