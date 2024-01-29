‘Killers of the Flower Moon’- Apple TV+

Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro delivered a masterpiece with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. The movie is on a dark chapter in American history that is based on a true story of serial murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Leonardo played an FBI agent and pulled off his character with elan. The movie has already bagged several prestigious awards. For Oscars 2024, it has been nominated in various categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Directing, and more. Lily Gladstone already won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.