The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10. The nominations for the 2024 Oscars were announced on January 23, 2024. The final voting will be between February 22-27. From Leonardo Di Caprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to ‘Past Lives’, here’s the list of Oscar-nominated titles you can watch on Tata Play Binge.
‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ To ‘Past Lives’: Oscar-Nominated Titles To Watch On Tata Play Binge
From Leonardo Di Caprio’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ to ‘Past Lives’, here’s the list of Oscar-nominated titles you can watch on Tata Play Binge.
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’- Apple TV+
Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro delivered a masterpiece with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. The movie is on a dark chapter in American history that is based on a true story of serial murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Leonardo played an FBI agent and pulled off his character with elan. The movie has already bagged several prestigious awards. For Oscars 2024, it has been nominated in various categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Directing, and more. Lily Gladstone already won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.
‘Past Lives’- Lionsgate Play
‘Past Lives’ starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo is a powerful and heartwarming tale of lost love and longing, true connection, and testing the boundaries of marriage and fidelity. Celine Song’s film has been nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay in Oscars 2024. Greta Lee had a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.
‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’- Amazon Prime Video
Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ sees the actor reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in the action drama. Cruise has wowed the audience by performing some jaw-dropping stunts in the espionage drama. It bagged the first-ever nomination for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 96th Oscars.
'The Creator’- Disney+ Hotstar
‘The Creator’ is about a futuristic world where Artificial Intelligence (AI) challenges humans for ultimate superiority. It stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, and Allison Janey. It has been nominated for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the Oscars.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’- Disney + Hotstar
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ brings back the intergalactic misfits. Director James Gunn delivers a film filled with adventures, humour, heart, and an epic soundtrack. It also has themes of family, loss, and belonging. It has Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, and Karen Gillian. It earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects.
‘Bobi Wine: The People's President’- Disney +Hotstar
‘Bobi Wine: The People's President’ revolves around the true power of resilience and democracy. It is about the journey of a musician turned politician in Uganda, offering a reflection on activism and the pursuit of justice. It has received a nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film.
‘Golda’ - Lionsgate Play
‘Golda’ is the heartwrenching life story of former Prime Minister of Israel Golda Mier as she goes through the hardships of being a leader in a time of tragedy. ‘Golda’ shows the personal and professional struggles of Israel's only female leader. The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
‘Elemental’- Disney + Hotstar
‘Elemental’ stars Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, and Catherine O’Hara among others. The film is very appealing visually. It is about the story of the four elements, Fire, Water, land, and air, living together. This animated film has been nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.