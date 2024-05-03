Art & Entertainment

Kiku Sharda Confirms 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Will Return For Season 2, Archana Puran Singh Drops Season Wrap Pics

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' debuted on Netflix on March 30, 2024, and consists of a total of 13 episodes.

Netflix
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Sad news for Kapil Sharma fans as less than two months after its premiere, the actor-comedian has concluded his show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ but only its first season.

Archana Puran Singh, who has been an integral part of the show, shared a behind-the-scene picture of a cake from the sets of the comedy talk show on Thursday via her Instagram stories, stating “season wrap,” which left fans shocked and upset.

Archana Puran Singhs Story
Archana Puran Singh's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Later, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the show, indeed, is going off-air. “Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of ‘TGIKS.’ We shot the last episode of the season yesterday. It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets,” she told the outlet.

However, not to worry, as Kapil Sharma will be back with his show’s second season soon enough, as confirmed by cast member, Kiku Sharda. He made the big revelation to News18, stating, “We have done 13 episodes and the second season will come out soon. We have just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season and it will come out soon. There won’t be a very huge gap.”

The comedian acknowledged that the show had previously enjoyed a longer television run but mentioned they transitioned to digital platforms to explore a new format. “This is also interesting. There will be a short gap now and the second season will be back soon. It sounds like a wrap because we make it look like it. But it is temporary. We will be functioning soon again,” he further added.

The Great Indian Kapil Show’ debuted on Netflix on March 30, 2024, featuring guests such as Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, and Aamir Khan across five episodes. The remaining eight episodes are set to be released soon.

