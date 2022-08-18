Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Kid Cudi Slams Former Friend, Collaborator Kanye West's Erratic Behaviour

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 5:28 pm

American rapper Kid Cudi, who was once Kanye West's friend and collaborator, has railed against West as he has spoken about Kanye's erratic behaviour.

The two had a public falling out in February after Kanye removed Cudi's contributions from his 'Donda 2' album because Cudi is friendly with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, who was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian after she ended her marriage to West, reports Variety.

Cudi's statement came in a new profile published by Esquire magazine: "I've been on every one of that man's albums. He's only been on two of mine. That should tell you something," Cudi told Esquire about West. "And don't think I didn't ask."

According to Variety, after West removed Cudi from 'Donda 2', he proceeded to post several anti-Cudi images to his Instagram page.

One photo showed West around a table with Cudi, Davidson and Timothee Chalamet. West put an 'X' over everyone's face except Chalamet's. He also photoshopped the poster for 'Captain America: Civil War' and depicted Davidson, Cudi and Kardashian as an opposing team.

"Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you're trending because somebody's talking some s*** about you?" Cudi said, quoted by Variety.

"And then you got this person's trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s**t pissed me off. That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me. That pissed me off. You f****** with my mental health now, bro," he added.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kid Cudi Kanye West Donda 2 Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian Instagram Album
