Kenny Sebastian's Name Appears In English Question Paper, Comedian Shares Pic

Popular stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian posted a picture of an English question paper and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 9:00 pm

The photograph showed a section from the creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.

The paragraph on Sebastian read: "Mr Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

Sebastian shared the photograph of the exam paper, which has a question related to the comic, on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote: ""Someone DM'd me that I am on their English term paper."

"This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly. Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?). I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn't cancel it. I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers."

He then wrote: "Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together. 5 marks," he said. "Also, English was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school. Full circle haha."

[With inputs from IANS]

