Keke Palmer, who has been in the entertainment industry for about two decades now, has opened up about her future in Hollywood. Following the 2022 launch of her digital network KeyTV, the ‘Nope’ actress celebrated the arrival of her first child, son Leo.
Keke Palmer Says Hollywood Retirement Is 'Around The Corner'; Reveals The Legacy She Wants To Leave Behind
Emmy-winning actress Keke Palmer has revealed that the timer to her retirement from Hollywood has started.
In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the 30-year-old actress, singer, and TV host indicated her intention to retire at some point, possibly sooner rather than later. Though she didn’t reveal a specific timeline, she stated that “the timer has started,” adding, “I think it’s because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner. I don’t know when exactly, but it’s around the corner.”
Starting her acting career as a child actor at the age of 9 with a role in ‘Barbershop 2: Back in Business,’ Palmer has grown up in the spotlight, garnering a huge fan base with her skill and versatility. Reflecting on the legacy she wants to establish, the Emmy-winning actress emphasized the significance of paving the way for her son, and other aspiring creators to follow.
“The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive,” the ‘Hustlers’ actress said.
For the 30-year-old actress, leveraging her platform and influence to empower others is important in succeeding. “I just don’t believe in holding everything. I don’t believe in gatekeeping. I’m not a coward.”
She went on to say, “I think about my son. I don't want to raise him to be afraid. I don't want to raise him to have no boundaries or for him to be naïve either. But I want to raise him to know that if life is a school, get out there and learn. A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn't disadvantage them but instead empowers them. That's what I would hope that the legacy is for me. And for anyone that wants to follow me, I hope that's what they see too.”
Until her retirement isn’t announced, work wise, Keke Palmer has joined Aziz Ansari’s next, ‘Good Fortune,’ in which she will be starring alongside Seth Rogan and Keanu Reeves.