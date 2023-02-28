Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
It's A Baby Boy: Keke Palmer Welcomes First Child With Darius Jackson

American actress-singer Keke Palmer has become a mother after giving birth to a baby boy. She announced the birth of her first child with Darius Jackson on social media as she shared a sweet reel of uploads.

One snap showed the overjoyed couple in hospital with their newest arrival, while another included an adorable close up of the youngster looking snug as he slept all wrapped up in a blanket, reports Mirror.co.uk.

A third saw him tucked in with an elephant teddy, while a fourth showed the new mum and dad looking exhausted as they left the hospital as a family of three. The Emmy Award winner gushed in the caption: "Hey son," before confirming the tot's name. "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Leodis Andrellton Jackson, welcome to the world baby Leo."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

As per Mirror.co.uk, she also explained how Darius had sweetly made her playlists when they first started dating, and now revealed their son loved Rolling Ray. "We became each other's someone and made someone, look at God!" she added.

After sharing the post, Keke was met with an influx of congratulatory messages. Within an hour of posting the pics, over 630,000 of her Instagram followers had liked the post, including Chrissy Teigen.

