Her role in ‘Good Fortune’ is under wraps. Ansari writes, directs, and stars in the comedy, which is produced by Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang and Ansari. Aniz Ansari and Jonathan McCoy are the executive producers. “Keke is a delight to work with,” Ansari said in a statement. “I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

As per Deadline, ‘Good Fortune’ originally began its shoot in May but was forced to suspend production due to WGA pickets. Palmer rose to prominence through her breakout role in ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ at age 12 and has gone on to appear in more 25 films and 30 TV shows, including Jordan Peele’s acclaimed ‘Nope’, ‘Hustlers’ and ‘Scream Queens’.