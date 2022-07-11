Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell Expecting Second Child

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are ready to welcome their second child into this world.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell
Updated: 11 Jul 2022 11:00 am

Actor couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are set to welcome their second child.

Mara, 39, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mara and 'The Rocketman' actor are already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019. The couple has kept her name private.

Bell is also a father to son with former wife and 'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara and Bell started dating after meeting on the set of their 2015 film 'Fantastic Four'. They got engaged in 2017 and married six months later in an intimate ceremony. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

