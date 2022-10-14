Karva Chauth: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Doesn’t Fast, Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Mehendi For Nick Jonas

After Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year, shared glimpses of her first Karva Chauth, other Bollywood actresses including Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor posted photos of their celebrations on social media.

Sonam, in her Instagram post, revealed that she has never fasted on the day but believes that traditions offer opportunities for families to come together.

Sharing stunning pictures of herself, Sonam wrote, “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent, so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great excuse for family and friends to come together.” Dressed in a red saree, Sonam looked, she looked ethereal.

She further praised her mother Sunita Kapoor for hosting a wonderful get together on Karva Chauth and wrote, “I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!”

Sonam has been in Mumbai ever since the birth of her son Vayu.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor’s Karva Chauth celebrations saw the presence of Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, Laali Dhawan, Natasha Dalal among others. Check them out:

On the other hand, Priyanka, too shared a glimpse of her celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra's Karva Chauth post Instagram

Posting a photo of her henna, which had a heart and her and her husband Nick Jonas’ initials, the actress wrote, “Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.” Priyanka also adorned red bangles for the occasion, and had also posted a photo in yellow saree earlier.