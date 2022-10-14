Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Karva Chauth: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Doesn’t Fast, Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Mehendi For Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor joined the leading ladies of Bollywood as they all celebrated Karva Chauth.

Sonam Kapoor; Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Sonam Kapoor; Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 5:10 pm

After Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year, shared glimpses of her first Karva Chauth, other Bollywood actresses including Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor posted photos of their celebrations on social media. 

Sonam, in her Instagram post, revealed that she has never fasted on the day but believes that traditions offer opportunities for families to come together. 

Sharing stunning pictures of herself, Sonam wrote, “My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent, so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great excuse for family and friends to come together.” Dressed in a red saree, Sonam looked, she looked ethereal.

She further praised her mother Sunita Kapoor for hosting a wonderful get together on Karva Chauth and wrote, “I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!”

Sonam has been in Mumbai ever since the birth of her son Vayu.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kapoor’s Karva Chauth celebrations saw the presence of Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, Laali Dhawan, Natasha Dalal among others. Check them out:

Related stories

Women Across India Celebrate Karva Chauth

Hindu Groups In Uttar Pradesh Warns Of 'Love Jihad' By Muslim Mehendi Artists Ahead Of Karva Chauth

‘Karva Chauth’ Festivities Grip Country On Wednesday

On the other hand, Priyanka, too shared a glimpse of her celebrations. 

Priyanka Chopra's Karva Chauth post
Priyanka Chopra's Karva Chauth post Instagram

Posting a photo of her henna, which had a heart and her and her husband Nick Jonas’ initials, the actress wrote, “Happy Karvachauth to everyone celebrating.” Priyanka also adorned red bangles for the occasion, and had also posted a photo in yellow saree earlier.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Karva Chauth Sonam Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Katrina Kaif Sunita Kapoor Maheep Kapoor Shilpa Shetty Raveena Tandon Bhavana Panday Neelam Kothari Laali Dhawan Natasha Dalal Karva Chauth Celebrations Karva Chauth 2022 Priyanka Chopra Sonam Kapoor New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face