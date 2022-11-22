Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 32nd Birthday, Gets Midnight Birthday From Parents 

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office this year, is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday. The actor, who turned 32, took to his social media to share happy pictures with his family.

Sharing a set of two pictures on his Instagram, Kartik wrote, "In every birth I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."

In the pictures, Kartik is seen with his parents and pet dog Katori. It looks like his parents gave him a midnight surprise.

Kartik's 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon took to the comments section and wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!" On the occasion of his birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’ has also been released.

The comedy action drama musical also stars Kriti, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother, Rohit Dhawan, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. It will be released on February 10, 2023.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie 'Freddy'.