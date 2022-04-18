Karisma Kapoor To Make A Comeback With Abhinay Deo's 'Brown'

Actress Karisma Kapoor is set to make a comeback with ‘Brown’, a project that’s to be directed by Abhinay Deo of ‘Delhi Belly’ fame. Kapoor was last seen on film in ‘Dangerous Ishhq’ in 2012. She did a web series in 2020, ‘Mentalhood’, which got great reviews.

Backed by Zee Studios, ‘Brown’ is based on the book ‘City Of Death’ by Abheek Barua.

The makers are yet to specify whether the project is a feature film or a web series. Billed as a neo-noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata, ‘Brown’ also stars Surya Sharma.

Kapoor, who plays the lead as a detective in the project, said she is looking forward to essaying a "fiercely strong character in an intriguing story".

"‘Brown’ is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up... I can't wait to begin shooting," the actress said in a statement.

Deo said the project is a character study that hasn't been seen before.

"'Brown' is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships," he said.

"We've always taken pride in stories that have a global appeal and 'Brown – The First Case' will reinforce that. We are thrilled to have Karisma Kapoor as the leading actor on this project, and with Abhinay Deo driving it, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in storytelling," added Shariq Patel, CBO – Zee Studios.

The project will go on floors this month.

[With Inputs From PTI]