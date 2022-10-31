Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Ananya's 'Poo' Avatar, Calls Her 'PHAT'

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 12:32 pm

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 'Liger', attended a Halloween party for which she dressed up as Kareena Kapoor Khan's character of Pooja, colloquially known as 'Poo', from the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. 

Ananya wore a shimmery pink top and nude-coloured skirt.

Kareena reacted to Ananya's 'Poo' avatar by taking to the story section of her Instagram on Sunday where she shared a picture of Ananya in the Poo outfit from the party.

"You looked PHAT (wink emoji). Happy birthday you star, lots of love!," Kareena wrote.

PHAT is a slang term that refers to 'pretty, hot and tempting'. Ananya is celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

Ananya, whose two major films 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Liger' tanked badly on OTT and at the box-office, will be next seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' produced by Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kareena is filming for Hansal Mehta's next movie in London with her younger son Jeh in tow. The film is a murder mystery and has Kareena in the role of a detective. 

She has also wrapped up the shooting of a Sujoy Ghosh film, which is an adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

Bolltywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Hindi Hindi Cinema Gehraiyaan Entertainment Mumbai City Kareena Kapoor Mumbai
