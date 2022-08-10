Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Being Trolled for Calling ‘Forrest Gump’ An 'Elitist Film': I don’t have time for all this

In an earlier interview during ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ promotions, Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to Forrest Gump (1994) as an 'elitist kind of classist film'.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 2:18 pm

During one of the promotional interviews for Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, lead actress of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan, said that she did not have any qualms in signing the film despite it being a Hindi adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', the 1994 film which starred Tom Hanks. 

Calling  'Forrest Gump' as it's 'an elitist kind of classist film' that most people would not have seen, Kareena had told News18, “Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs also. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump,” adding, “They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."

However, Kareena’s comments didn't go well with the people as they took to social media platforms and trolled her.

Now reacting to social media users who targeted her for calling 'Forrest Gump' an ‘elitist’ film, the actress told the news portal, “Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this.”

When asked what made her give the aforementioned comment on ‘Forrest Gump’, Kareena reiterated, “Somebody who probably doesn’t speak English is going to watch the film for their love of the story which they’ve come to know from the trailer and not because it’s a remake of a Hollywood film. It’s being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too so that people can watch and enjoy it in their own language, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Not everyone in the world would have seen Forrest Gump!”

Meanwhile, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It will be available on OTT six months after its release on August 11.

