Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Trolled For Calling Forrest Gump An 'Elitist, Classist Film'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has responded to a question on if she had any apprehensions while signing Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump, and if she thought people must have watched the original film. In a recent interview, Kareena said that she didn't have any qualms as Laal Singh Chaddha is 'an original adaptation in a different language'. She also added that many people haven't watched Forrest Gump as it's 'an elitist kind of classist film'.

undefined
Kareena Kapoor And Aamir Khan In A Still From Laal Singh Chaddha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:38 am

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a recent interview, said that she didn't have any qualms as 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an original adaptation in a different language. She also added that many people haven't watched 'Forrest Gump' as it's 'an elitist kind of classist film'. The Aamir Khan starrer film is a Hindi adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'.

In an interview with News18, Kareena said, “No, because it’s an original adaptation in a different language. Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs also. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump.”

She continued, “Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump. It is an elitist kind of classist film. It's a film that the mass people they haven't seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."

Related stories

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Taimur's Reaction To Paparazzi Clicking Him, Says He Wonders ‘I Am Not Famous’ 

'Koffee With Karan 7': Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives A 'Minus' To Aamir Khan's Fashion Sense

'Forrest Gump' (1994) is a comedy-drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. It is based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film features Tom Hanks as a simple man who navigates through his life and major events in US history. It also starred Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field. It was a success at the box office and became the top-grossing film in the US that year. Forrest Gump earned over $678.2 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Kareena's comment didn't go well with the people as they took to social media platforms and expressed shock. Sharing a clip from the interview, a person tweeted, "The reason I believe education is important."

Another Twitter user said, "I mean she says this for a mainstream movie."

"These people undermine the masses. OTT has brought 'elitist' movies to our homes. Time and curiosity is a combination any trash cannot beat," read another tweet.

The film also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The Laal Singh Chaddha team recently announced that the film will be available on OTT six months after its release.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Aamir Khan Art And Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Films: Bans And Controversies Actor/Actress Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case