Kareena Kapoor Trolled For Calling Forrest Gump An 'Elitist, Classist Film'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a recent interview, said that she didn't have any qualms as 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an original adaptation in a different language. She also added that many people haven't watched 'Forrest Gump' as it's 'an elitist kind of classist film'. The Aamir Khan starrer film is a Hindi adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'.

In an interview with News18, Kareena said, “No, because it’s an original adaptation in a different language. Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs also. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump.”

She continued, “Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump. It is an elitist kind of classist film. It's a film that the mass people they haven't seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren't gonna see it because it's a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it's also a story that people would like to see."

'Forrest Gump' (1994) is a comedy-drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. It is based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film features Tom Hanks as a simple man who navigates through his life and major events in US history. It also starred Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field. It was a success at the box office and became the top-grossing film in the US that year. Forrest Gump earned over $678.2 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Kareena's comment didn't go well with the people as they took to social media platforms and expressed shock. Sharing a clip from the interview, a person tweeted, "The reason I believe education is important."

“Forrest Gump is elitist kind of classist film” ~ Kareena Kapoor Khan



The reason I believe education is important. pic.twitter.com/8ZqaDsT8dm — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) August 2, 2022

Another Twitter user said, "I mean she says this for a mainstream movie."

I mean she says this for a mainstream movie. — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) August 2, 2022

"These people undermine the masses. OTT has brought 'elitist' movies to our homes. Time and curiosity is a combination any trash cannot beat," read another tweet.

Whelam girls ki padi hai usi time rahul Gandhi The doon school mei padh raha tha .. — ek thi juhiphool (@LLUB1039) August 2, 2022

The film also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The Laal Singh Chaddha team recently announced that the film will be available on OTT six months after its release.