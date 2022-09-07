Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a proud mother to Taimur and Jeh, has shared some tips that will come in handy for expecting mothers.

The 'Jab We Met' actress shared insights on nutrition for pregnant women in the audiobook 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be' along with inputs from renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

Together, the two address common concerns about maintaining good health during pregnancy, such as how to eat well, the top three foods to have in each trimester, and the exercises that can be included or avoided.

Sharing her nutrition routine, Kareena says: "When I first began working with my nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, she got me to start the morning with a banana and I've stuck to that. It is excellent for your iron and potassium requirements.

"So, my day always, always begins with one banana and five almonds. This has never changed, whether or not I'm pregnant."

The actress gave up on caffeine while she was expecting Taimur back in 2016.

Adding further details about what constituted her breakfast, Kareena says in the audiobook: "Breakfast was typically poha, upma or two idlis. It is the most basic Indian diet and I can't live without it. I stopped all caffeine during Taimur's time. My first pregnancy and all right, I want it to be 100 per cent good.

"I went mostly caffeine free again for my second pregnancy. But I did have half a cup of tea in the morning. I couldn't do my morning Chai."

Rujuta highlights the importance of exercise during pregnancy.

Exercising through pregnancy has multiple benefits, including improving stamina, reducing gestational diabetes, and aiding in postpartum recovery as she says in the audiobook: "Pregnancy may seem like the quintessential time to sit back and relax. But unless there are complications, it's a good idea to move and exercise to stay in shape and also prevent unnecessary pain. Maintaining of good exercise program during pregnancy can help you stay healthy and feel your best.

"Exercising through your pregnancy is not only good for you and your baby. It helps to keep up your strength post-delivery, too. I was active throughout. I worked a lot."

'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be' is available to stream on Audible.