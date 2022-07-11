Karan Johar On Inconsistency Between Number Of Year And Seasons For 'Koffee With Karan'

Producer-filmmaker and chat show host Karan Johar, whose talk show 'Koffee With Karan' recently released on the web for its seventh season, recently shared why there have been just 7 seasons of the show during 18 years of his run first on the medium of television and then on digital.





While talking to IANS, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' helmer said, "There has been a certain inconsistency between the number of years and the number of seasons that this show has seen and that's because predominantly I am a filmmaker and I do a lot of other things as well."



The filmmaker, who works across domains of entertainment vertical such as reality TV show judge, producer, actor, director, show curator further explained that a lot happens between the seasons and he finds it really difficult to allot a piece of his busy schedule.



"There was so much happening between every season, there were movies that I was producing and directing, now we have started a digital company called 'Dharmatics', I have also judged reality shows and other innumerable things," Johar added.

[With Inputs From IANS]