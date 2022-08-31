Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Kapil Sharma Posts Picture With Huma Qureshi, Fans Make Guesses

Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma
Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 4:47 pm

Kapil Sharma, who is all set to launch the new season of his popular reality TV series 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has shared a picture of him posing with Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

In the picture both can be seen standing back to back, with hands gestured as if they are ready to pull the trigger.

Kapil has asked his fans to make the guesses about his next project where they are coming together.

His caption reads: "Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live will like the correct answers #tkss".

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Few fans have commented that it is a spy movie or OTT show while some are calling it his next music video.

On the work front, Kapil will be seen next playing the role of food delivery boy in 'Zwigato' and his another project 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to start from September 10 with new contestants like Srikant Maski, Siddharth Sagar, Ishtiyak Khan, Srishty Rode and Satinder Soni.

Huma, currently seen in the second season of 'Maharani', is all geared up for her next 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Art & Entertainment Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Huma Qureshi Monica O My Darling Maharani Maharani Season 2 OTT Platforms Art And Entertainment India
