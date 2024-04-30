Kajol's Cryptic Reply After She's Trolled For Old Post About Her Being 'Rude' To Autistic Server

The note further read: "All he wanted to say was that Kajol brought him a lot of happiness and that he wished the best for her future. My brother was overwhelmed and started crying, but all she did was say, 'hogaya? Ab nautanki ban karo aur bill loh'. And she complained to the manager about employing people like him. From the bottom of my heart, F*** you Kajol. You couldn't even say thank you. It's not like he interrupted you while you were eating. I hope and pray no one treats you like you treated my brother, and you will have more awareness about what my brother is going through in the future. A lot of celebrities have come to the restaurant he works in, some even bigger than you, but guess what? A large number of them might have demands but are at least not insufferable like you."