Kajol Reacts To Lovers Carving Names On Trees, Wonders How Many 'Carry Knives On A Date'

Kajol, who is known for her fun and quirky social media posts, shared her "thought of the day" on Sunday.

Kajol Photo: Instagram
She expressed amusement rather than admiration for the tradition of lovers carving their names into trees, highlighting the curious notion of carrying knives on a date.

Kajol's Story Photo: Instagram
The actress, who was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2', took to Instagram stories to share a quote which stated: “When I see lovers’s names carved into a tree, I don’t think it’s cute. I just think it’s strange how many people take knives on a date."

Meanwhile, Kajol recently celebrated her daughter Nysa’s 21st birthday on April 20.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress is married to superstar Ajay Devgn, with whom she tied the knot in February 1999. They are parents to two children, a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

On the professional front, Kajol portrayed Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’. Her upcoming projects include ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’.

