Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kajol Feels Nobody Could Have Played Venky Better Than Vishal Jethwa In 'Salaam Venky'

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Salaam Venky', has opined that Vishal Jethwa, who stars as her son in the film, has done complete justice to his part in the film, and nobody else could have played the role better than him.

Bollywood actress Kajol.
Bollywood actress Kajol. Instagram/ @kajol

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 6:30 pm

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Salaam Venky', has opined that Vishal Jethwa, who stars as her son in the film, has done complete justice to his part in the film, and nobody else could have played the role better than him.

Helmed by Revathy, the film focuses on a mother who fights through every challenge her ailing son faces and helps him live life to the fullest.

Praising Vishal for his work, the actress said: "I can't imagine anyone else playing Venky other than Vishal. Simply because he has lived with him every moment on the sets and all of us felt that."

Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is directed is landing in theatres on December 9.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kajol Salaam Venky
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Vladimir Putin's Hands In The News Again, This Time For Turning Purple

Vladimir Putin's Hands In The News Again, This Time For Turning Purple