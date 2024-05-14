TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'

TWICE member Dahyun secured her first acting role in the sports-themed film ‘Sprint.’ Now, recent reports indicate that she will also feature in a Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese movie ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye.’
On May 13, a media outlet announced that the 2011 Taiwanese film is set for a Korean remake, and Dahyun has been selected to play the female lead in this adaptation. Following the report, her agency, JYP Entertainment, passed a statement, “Dahyun has received an offer for the Korean adaptation of ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye’ and is currently reviewing it.”
If she accepts, it will mark her second acting role, following her confirmed debut as an actress in ‘Sprint,’ where she will star alongside Ha Seok-jin and Lee Shin-young. Interestingly, she is also the first member of TWICE to venture into acting.
Helmed by Giddens Ko, ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye’ revolves around the touching love story between a school troublemaker named Ching Teng Ko (portrayed by Kai Ko) and a model student named Shen Zai (played by Michelle Chen). The film gained significant popularity in South Korea, which is why anticipation for its remake is soaring high.
In the Korean adaptation, Dahyun is likely to portray the character of the model student who is admired by everyone. Her role would parallel that of Shen Zai in the original film. The film is anticipated to present a youth romance that captures the emotional depth and excitement of first love among young adults.
More details regarding the film will be revealed soon.
Coming to Dahyun, she debuted as a K-Pop idol with JYP Entertainment’s girl group, TWICE, in 2015. She serves as the band’s lead rapper and vocalist. The group is gearing up for the release of their fifth full-length Japanese album, ‘DIVE,’ scheduled for release on July 17.