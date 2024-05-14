K Drama

TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'

A media outlet announced that the 2011 Taiwanese film is set for a Korean remake, and Dahyun has been selected to play the female lead in this adaptation.

Instagram
TWICE's Dahyun Photo: Instagram
info_icon

TWICE member Dahyun secured her first acting role in the sports-themed film ‘Sprint.’ Now, recent reports indicate that she will also feature in a Korean adaptation of the Taiwanese movie ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye.’

On May 13, a media outlet announced that the 2011 Taiwanese film is set for a Korean remake, and Dahyun has been selected to play the female lead in this adaptation. Following the report, her agency, JYP Entertainment, passed a statement, “Dahyun has received an offer for the Korean adaptation of ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye’ and is currently reviewing it.”

If she accepts, it will mark her second acting role, following her confirmed debut as an actress in ‘Sprint,’ where she will star alongside Ha Seok-jin and Lee Shin-young. Interestingly, she is also the first member of TWICE to venture into acting.

TWICE's Dahyun - X
TWICE's Dahyun Set To Make Her Acting Debut With A Film Helmed By Lee Seung-hoon, Agency Confirms Reports

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Helmed by Giddens Ko, ‘You Are the Apple of My Eye’ revolves around the touching love story between a school troublemaker named Ching Teng Ko (portrayed by Kai Ko) and a model student named Shen Zai (played by Michelle Chen). The film gained significant popularity in South Korea, which is why anticipation for its remake is soaring high.

In the Korean adaptation, Dahyun is likely to portray the character of the model student who is admired by everyone. Her role would parallel that of Shen Zai in the original film. The film is anticipated to present a youth romance that captures the emotional depth and excitement of first love among young adults.

More details regarding the film will be revealed soon.

Coming to Dahyun, she debuted as a K-Pop idol with JYP Entertainment’s girl group, TWICE, in 2015. She serves as the band’s lead rapper and vocalist. The group is gearing up for the release of their fifth full-length Japanese album, ‘DIVE,’ scheduled for release on July 17.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nursing Student Hangs Self Over Being Pressured By Man For Marriage
  2. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  3. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  4. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  5. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Nick Jonas Round Up Orchestral Line-Up For The Netflix Series
  2. Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance
  3. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  4. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  5. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today
  3. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  5. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner