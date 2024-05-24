'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'

BTS leader RM has released the highly-anticipated music video for his latest song, ‘LOST!’ The video, which is over five minutes long, was released, along with his second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person.’
The BTS leader released the track on May 24 at 1 PM KST. “‘LOST!’ is an alternative pop song about those who cannot find answers and are lost because of contradictory feelings. The song expresses that even such a situation might be okay when with friends,” as per Soompi.
The song also comes with a cinematic and relatable music video. Directed by Aube Perrie, the video follows RM and his friends as they try to escape from a strange office setting. The lyrics feel like a personal diary, and this song keeps a relatable factor but adds a unique and trippy video with many hidden metaphors. The video starts with two hosts introducing the new song on their show, ‘The Lost Show starring RM.’ Then, it shows the rapper facing various challenges but always feels lost. At the end, it highlights how being with friends can help someone find their way back to themselves.
Other than RM, the music video features Audrey Kang, David H Lee, Hee Shin, Stephany Yujin, Natalia Bulynia, Taz Singh, Miji Yi, Yasamin Saadati, and Kasra Nemati.
Watch the music video here:
ARMYs were quick to trend the album and the song on social media. Taking to the comments section on YouTube, fans praised the setting of the song.
One said, “As a fan, I am blown away by Namjoon’s ability to capture the essence of human experience with such authenticity and depth.” Another wrote, “What did I just see? Wow, Kim Namjoon!!! How can u create a masterpiece like this.” A third one commented, “Namjoon, thank you. Everything you make is so powerful and moving. A statement. I feel blessed to have you and your art in my life.” Another said, “I love how diverse the mv has been. the whole songs feels so new yet so nostalgic.” One chimed in, “This is pure art. I love it.”
Another said, “RM impresses us once again! This song is simply a masterpiece and shows RM’s talent, depth, and creativity. His ability to touch our hearts with his music is unmatched. What I love most about Lost is how relatable it is. We’ve all had moments where we feel like we’re wandering aimlessly, unsure of what our next step should be. But Namjoon reminds us that even in those moments, we can find our way back to ourselves.”
The BTS leader’s second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ is out now!