'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'

The song also comes with a cinematic and relatable music video. Directed by Aube Perrie, the video follows RM and his friends as they try to escape from a strange office setting. The lyrics feel like a personal diary, and this song keeps a relatable factor but adds a unique and trippy video with many hidden metaphors. The video starts with two hosts introducing the new song on their show, ‘The Lost Show starring RM.’ Then, it shows the rapper facing various challenges but always feels lost. At the end, it highlights how being with friends can help someone find their way back to themselves.