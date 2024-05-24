Park Seo-joon's Agency Briefly Responds To Dating Rumours With American Actress Lauren Tsai

Speculation arose about a possible relationship between popular South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and American actress Lauren Tsai. Reports emerged on May 23 suggesting that the two actors were dating following rumours sparked by a photo.
In light of these latest dating rumours, the ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ actor’s agency, Awesome ENT, has released a brief statement. A representative from the management company told local media outlets on May 24, “Please understand that we cannot confirm private matters outside of the actor’s official schedules.”
The actor has been engaged in an overseas schedule to participate in a brand event recently, where artists and officials from various fields were invited. Various reports mentioned that apart from the official schedule, it’s challenging to delve into his private matters.
Netizens speculated about their relationship after a photo of the actor together with the ‘Legion’ actress in Japan surfaced. One netizen shared the photo along with the message, “Today, I came across Park Seo-joon. We were the only ones to notice, and the staff told us to keep it a secret. This morning, by chance, I was watching ‘Kill Me Heal Me’ before leaving, and it felt like it was fate.” The photo depicts the actor walking ahead of a woman, who netizens speculate to be Lauren Tsai due to a similarity in their purses.
Prior to this, Park Seo-joon was rumoured to be dating YouTuber Xooos. However, the duo never confirmed their relationship. In fact, the ‘Itaewon Class’ actor shared that doesn’t want to share much about his personal life. “I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment,” he had told outlets then.
While Lauren Tsai and Park Seo-joon’s alleged photo sparked rumours, it’s important to note that neither of them have confirmed or denied the same.