K-Pop Singer Park Bo-ram's Untimely Demise Was Due To Acute Alcohol Poisoning, Autopsy Reveals

Park Bo-ram rose to prominence after captivating audiences with her remarkable singing prowess and captivating stage presence during her appearance on the Mnet audition program ‘SuperStar K2’ in 2010. Her exceptional talent garnered her widespread acclaim. In 2014, she marked her official solo debut with the release of the track ‘Beautiful,’ which topped various charts. She then released a diverse range of tracks including ‘Celepretty,’ ‘Sorry,’ ‘Pretty Bae,’ ‘Dynamic Love,’ and more. She’s best known for her contribution to the ‘Reply 1988’ track, ‘Hyehwadong,’ which is hugely famous in South Korea.