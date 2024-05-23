K-Pop Singer Park Bo-ram's Untimely Demise Was Due To Acute Alcohol Poisoning, Autopsy Reveals

On April 11, the world mourned the loss of the talented singer, Park Bo-ram, who tragically passed away at the age of 30. Her agency revealed that an autopsy was conducted and it ruled out any indications of foul play or self-harm, and further stated that more information regarding the circumstances surrounding her death would be disclosed at a later time.
According to recent media reports dated May 23, the Southern Namyang Police Department has received the autopsy findings of the late singer from the National Forensic Service. The report suggests that Park Bo-ram’s passing was due to acute alcohol poisoning. Additionally, it was revealed that at the time of her demise, the late K-Pop idol was grappling with health issues including fatty liver disease and liver lesions. No other contributing factors to her death were identified in the investigation.
The singer was discovered unconscious at the residence of an acquaintance at approximately 9:55 PM KST. She was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where regrettably, she was pronounced deceased a few hours later. Her funeral took place on the morning of April 17 at the Seoul Asan Hospital Funeral Hall in Pungnap-dong. Among those in attendance were her friends, family, and colleagues, including Huh Gak, Heo Young-ji, and Roy Kim, who came to pay their respects.
Park Bo-ram rose to prominence after captivating audiences with her remarkable singing prowess and captivating stage presence during her appearance on the Mnet audition program ‘SuperStar K2’ in 2010. Her exceptional talent garnered her widespread acclaim. In 2014, she marked her official solo debut with the release of the track ‘Beautiful,’ which topped various charts. She then released a diverse range of tracks including ‘Celepretty,’ ‘Sorry,’ ‘Pretty Bae,’ ‘Dynamic Love,’ and more. She’s best known for her contribution to the ‘Reply 1988’ track, ‘Hyehwadong,’ which is hugely famous in South Korea.