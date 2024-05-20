The ongoing Cannes Film Festival is seeing the who’s who of the film industries from all over the world. Many renowned Asian stars have also made their presence at the red carpet, including ‘Nevertheless’ actress Han So-hee and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. Now joining them are Jung Hae-in and EXO’s member Lay.
Jung Hae-in, the acclaimed actor known for his impactful roles in movies and K-dramas, made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival for his upcoming movie ‘I, The Executioner.’ Dressed in a sleek black tuxedo and white shirt, he impressed fans with his polished look and sleek hairstyle. The ‘Snowdrop’ star recently shared photos from the French Riviera on social media, showing off his poised demeanor and charming smile.
Hae-in was also seen spending time with the director Ryu Seung-wan and co-star Hwang Jung-min of ‘I, The Executioner’ at the film festival. For those unversed, 'I, The Executioner' was invited to the Cannes Film Festival under the Midnight Screening section.
Additionally, at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, EXO's Lay Zhang made a memorable entrance, captivating onlookers with his charismatic presence. Attending the red carpet for the screening of the non-competitive movie ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ he exuded sophistication in an all-black ensemble. His elegant and understated outfit perfectly complemented the glitz and glamour of the event, showcasing his impeccable style.
Additionally, the artist also delighted fans by posing alongside his former label mate, Girls’ Generation, creating a memorable moment for K-Pop enthusiasts. The two stars, appearing as brand ambassadors for Qeelin, shared a nostalgic nod to their shared past and showcased their enduring star power at an international level. Reacting to this moment, one fan said, "Wondering if they had a chit chat." A second fan wrote, "The way we got a picture of them together before with EXO." A third fan commented, "The visuals are insane."
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival started on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.