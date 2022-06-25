Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Jungkook, Charlie Puth Collaboration Tops iTunes Charts In 93 Countries

'Left and Right', a collaboration single by BTS member Jungkook and US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, has topped iTunes charts in 93 countries, the group's agency said Saturday.

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 7:51 pm

Big Hit Music said the uplifting summery song released the previous day ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 93 countries, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden and France, Yonhap news agency reported.

The music video for the song has garnered about 15 million views on YouTube as of Saturday morning, the company said.

The tune, produced by Puth, will be included on his third full-length album, "Charlie," set for release in the second half of the year, according to Warner Music.

Their collaboration came days after the South Korean septet announced a plan to take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.

The two artists performed together on the stage of a South Korean music awards show in 2018.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Charlie Puth Jungkook KPOP Pop Songs New Music Collaboration
