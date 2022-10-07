Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Julian Black Antelope On ‘Prey’: One Of The Most Impressive Things Was Seeing The Attention To Detail And Cultural Authenticity

As ‘Prey’ makes its way to Disney+ Hotstar, actor Julian Black Antelope reveals that the attention to detail and cultural authenticity in the film impressed him.

Julian Black Antelope
Julian Black Antelope Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:08 pm

The popular predator franchise is set for an action-packed return with its all-new thriller film ‘Prey’. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, ‘Prey’ is a vicious and terrifying showdown between various predators with a gripping narrative and representation of the Comanche tribe. Set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains in North America, it follows the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled Comanche healer and warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so she sets out to prove herself a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp.

Featuring Amber Midthunder, debutant Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the predators, ‘Prey’ is the latest entry in the franchise and serves as an intriguing prequel. The film provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche world at the height of the Comanche Empire and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to the experience of its indigenous people.

Julian Black Antelope, who plays the leader of the band Comanches, said he was thrilled to be cast in the production. “One of the most impressive things for me was seeing, not only an Indigenous producer on a film of this level being so hands-on and helping to call the shots, but the attention to detail and cultural life authenticity. She worked with the cast and the director and was on set daily. She rolled up her sleeves and got there in the thick of it to ensure everything was done right,” he added.

The film has been produced by Jhane Myers, John Davis and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.

