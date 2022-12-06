Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Julia Roberts Wears A Gown With George Clooney's Framed Pictures

Home Art & Entertainment

Julia Roberts Wears A Gown With George Clooney's Framed Pictures

If you can't do what Julia Roberts did for her BFF George Clooney, are you even a BFF? 'Erin Brockovich' star Julia Roberts wore a gown covered with photos of Hollywood star George Clooney.

Actress Julia Roberts
Actress Julia Roberts Wears A Gown With George Clooney's Framed Pictures Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:12 pm

 If you can't do what Julia Roberts did for her BFF George Clooney, are you even a BFF? 'Erin Brockovich' star Julia Roberts wore a gown covered with photos of Hollywood star George Clooney.

The two have worked together in many movies like 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Ocean's Twelve', 'Money Monster' and 'Ticket to Paradise'. The 55-year-old actress made her fun fashion statement to show support for George, 61 at the Kennedy Center Honours ceremony in Washington DC, reports 'The Mirror'.

Her dress featured framed snaps of the actor throughout his career, dating from his early days as Doug Ross on ER. The actress rounded up her look with a black jacket.

George won a lifetime achievement honour for his role in US cultural life.

Julia appeared in the first two instalments of 'Oceans' franchise as Tess Ocean, with George playing her on-screen husband Danny Ocean. The latter character appeared in three films as part of the series.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Julia Roberts George Clooney 
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop