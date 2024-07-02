Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Would Call KKR Meeting At Mannat In The Middle Of The Night

She further asserted how all the Kolkata Knight Riders meetings happened late at night, and soon she stopped attending them. “Shah Rukh used to be busy during the days. He was working a lot so our meetings would be scheduled for 10 pm. They would start by 11 pm. Then everyone would talk for a while so by the time the meeting would start, it would be 12-12:30 pm and I would start dozing off in the meeting. After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this, I am not coming,” Juhi shared.