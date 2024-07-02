Art & Entertainment

Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Would Call KKR Meeting At Mannat In The Middle Of The Night

Juhi Chawla recalled the early years of starting the IPL team - Kolkata Knight Riders – with Shah Rukh Khan.

Instagram
Juhi Chawla with Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Juhi Chawla is one of the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Shah Rukh Khan and her husband Jay Mehta. The actress recently recalled the time when they were putting everything together ahead of the first season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Revealing how Lalit Modi approached her and Shah Rukh to buy a team, Juhi saif at an event by Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that Modi wanted “glamorous people” as team owners in the IPL.

She said, “Lalit wanted the owners to be glamorous people and have some glitz to them and he approached us and said, Shah Rukh and you are one of the team owners. At that time, I thought in India, cricket and film industry, those are the two most popular things, I thought how nice it would be if we can be a part of cricket.”

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR Lit Up Dubai's Burj Khalifa Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sharing that they all did not know how to run a franchise, Juhi recalled going to Shah Rukh’s house for meetings, and talking about putting the jingle together and thinking about uniforms. Juhi said, “He made it black and gold and I was not happy with it. I thought ‘what is this black and gold?’ Because black is considered inauspicious.”

She further asserted how all the Kolkata Knight Riders meetings happened late at night, and soon she stopped attending them. “Shah Rukh used to be busy during the days. He was working a lot so our meetings would be scheduled for 10 pm. They would start by 11 pm. Then everyone would talk for a while so by the time the meeting would start, it would be 12-12:30 pm and I would start dozing off in the meeting. After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this, I am not coming,” Juhi shared.

KKR has won the IPL trophy three times, in 2012, 2014 and recently, in 2024. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  2. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign