Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 58, will be honoured with the career achievement award by the Locarno Film Festival. It is also called the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera. On Tuesday, the festival site took to its Instagram handle and shared the great news. The King Khan of Bollywood will be awarded with the prestigious award for his outstanding career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 feature films “in a breathtaking multitude of genres''.
For the unversed, the French government earlier awarded the 'Jawan' actor with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2007 and the Légion d'honneur in 2014.
The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 and continue till August 17. SRK will receive the award on August 10 at Piazza Grande open-air venue where his film 'Devdas' (2002) will also be screened. It will be followed by his conversation on August 11.
Locarno Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro said in a statement, ''To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan in Locarno is a dream come true. The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Kahn is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him''.
He added, “This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films. A true ‘people’s hero’, sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times.”
The other recipients of Locarno’s Honorary award include Tsai Ming-liang, Francesco Rosi, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, and Costa-Gavras.
Talking about Khan's professional front, in 2023, he delivered three blockbusters- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. He is yet to announce his next. As per reports he will be seen in a film titled 'King' which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.