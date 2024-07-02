Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 58, will be honoured with the career achievement award by the Locarno Film Festival. It is also called the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera. On Tuesday, the festival site took to its Instagram handle and shared the great news. The King Khan of Bollywood will be awarded with the prestigious award for his outstanding career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 feature films “in a breathtaking multitude of genres''.