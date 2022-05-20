Saturday, May 21, 2022
Jr NTR's Upcoming Movie's Poster Excites Fans

Jr NTR's next film's poster was released on May 20 on the occasion of his birthday.

Updated: 20 May 2022 11:16 pm

The makers of actor Jr NTR's upcoming film released an intriguing poster just hours before his birthday, teasing his fans with a huge update on Koratala Siva's next directorial, NTR 30. (working title).

“The Lightning is all set to strike the most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned”, the makers tweeted, while sharing the poster, hinting at an interesting update. According to DT Next, the makers of NTR 30 have produced a dramatic poster depicting the hero wielding a blade against a rainy background. Even though the entire poster is being held for the impending major surprise, NTR's supporters are really thrilled about the poster.

Jr NTR's upcoming film has a lot riding on it after a big hit with the pan-India film 'RRR'.

NTR 30, a commercial mass film produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, has an intriguing cast and crew.

