JP Dutta, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Feted With Prestigious Raj Kapoor Awards

Dutta was feted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The honour was given to him at the award ceremony held in Mumbai.

The ‘Border’ director said: “This recognition means everything as it comes from the place I was born and brought up in. This state, this city is my home and there is nothing bigger than to be honoured by your home. Also for a boy who started his career from RK film studios to be given an award named after Raj Kapoor is a feeling I can’t put into words.”