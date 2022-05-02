During the pandemic, actor Jim Sarbh's only release was ‘Taish’ in 2020. Aside from that, the actor has been absent from the cinema until the recent release of ‘Rocket Boys’. When asked about the break in his career, Sarbh says it was most likely caused by the pandemic, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

"Because of the epidemic, my schedule was disrupted, and you didn't get to see me as frequently as I would have wanted." I was going to do a film, but it got postponed, ‘Rocket Boys’ was planned to begin and end considerably sooner than it did. Everything has been dragging on for quite some time. "There had been nothing fresh for me since ‘Taish’," he says.

Sarbh confesses that there were times when it was frustrating. "Only because we'd get into a good beat and then had to stop." "That was the most challenging aspect," he says. But, other than the fact that his job was delayed, the actor relished the opportunity presented by the epidemic.

"Because I had enough money and no one in my family or close friends had any negative experience, I f***ing enjoyed it," he says. I had some time off. I didn't have to go to work. Otherwise, I tend to become a workaholic. I'm simply saying yes, yes, yes to everything. And then I see why I had to say yes to so much work. Even today, I don't want to work since I'm used to taking three-four months' holidays. "I'd want three to four months off right now."

Another reason he loved having that time off was that it offered him a break because he spends a lot of time and energy preparing for films rather than simply filming.

"In general, I enjoyed having the time off. I enjoy spending a lot of time preparing and rehearsing. "Even though I only shot ‘Rocket Boys’ for 70 days last year, it felt like the entire year was about the show since I committed so much time planning and doing seminars," he concludes.