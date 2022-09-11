Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Jennifer Lawrence Says Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Performance In 'Causeway'

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film 'Causeway'.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 5:05 pm

But despite the big, Hollywood name, 'Causeway' was a quieter character study, reports Variety.

Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans.

The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. 'Causeway' is the feature directorial debut of theatre veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh.

Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to redeploy.

When asked what drove her towards the decision, Lawrence said she found a common ground.

"I felt something in my gut when I read this," she said.

"That kind of immediate, 'We have to make this'. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home. And trying to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated."

Jennifer Lawrence Toronto ­International Film Festival Causeway New Orleans Brian Tyree Henry Linda Emond Stephen McKinley Henderson Russel Harvard
