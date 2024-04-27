Art & Entertainment

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum 'Don’t Hate Each Other' Despite Their Legal Battle

Actors and former couple Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship despite their legal battle over the profits from the 'Magic Mike' franchise.

US Magazine
Photo: US Magazine
The former couple split in 2018, but they have still not agreed on the terms of their divorce, and they are currently battling over the 'Magic Mike' movie franchise, which Dewan previously said in court documents was “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds,” as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.

However, despite the legal issues, a source told people.com: "They have been co-parenting, and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other."

Tatum, and Dewan, 43, who share daughter Everly, 10, are set for a trial in December.

Another insider said: "Both would like to get beyond these final issues. Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”

