Javed Ali Says 'Intehan Ho Gai Intezar Ki' Inspired Him For 'Kajra Re'

Singer Javed Ali shares how challenging it was for him to playback for Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan for the dance number 'Kajra re' in the 2005 movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Javed Ali
Javed Ali Instagram/@javedali4u

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 3:23 pm

Javed talks about the inspiration behind the song 'Kajra Re' on 'Superstar Singer 2' and gives credit to the late singer Kishore Kumar and his track 'Intehan ho gai intezar ki' from Big B and Jaya Prada-starrer 1984 film 'Sharaabi'.

He said: "Intehan hogyi intezar ki is the song which became the inspiration for my first ever hit song Kajra re. And you won't believe it, I was asked to playback for Mr. Abhishek Bachchan ji and at that time I was very young and I was not sure if I could do justice to the song.

"Abhishek's voice has a lot of bass in it, so in order to match that I heard this song and started singing it to attain the same bass in my voice. So, this song by Kishore Da really helped me."

The singing reality show judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and hosted by Aditya Narayan airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

[With Inputs From IANS]

