Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' And Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Set For Digital Release In 2022

Popular OTT platform, Netflix has announced plans to release 68 films in 2022, including 'The Gray Man,' an action thriller directed by the Russo Brothers and starring actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush.

This announcement, made in a new sizzle reel released on Thursday (February 3), fulfils the OTT platform’s promise to release at least one film per week for the next 12 months, according to 'Variety.'

According to 'Variety,' the OTT platform's diverse slate includes musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies, and spooky thrillers.

Besides actors Reynolds and Evans, the honour roll includes A-listers such as Daniel Craig, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The reel included first looks at actoror Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in 'Slumberland,' Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion musical fantasy 'Pinocchio,' a sleuthing Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes 2', Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 2', Lindsey Lohan's triumphant return in 'Falling for Christmas,' and an Adam Sand double-feature in 'Hustle' and 'Spaceman'.

The three-minute teaser also includes several major actors staring down the camera and discussing the magic of watching movies at home.

"In here is the great big world," says Chris Hemsworth. "We can go places your dreams can't dream of," Momoa offers. "Or see things that give your nightmares nightmares," Foxx posits. "In here," Berry promises, "you can make an incredible discovery." And Charlize Theron concludes: "Every night is movie night."