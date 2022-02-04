Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' And Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Set For Digital Release In 2022

OTT giant Netflix has announced a slew of 68 films including some of the well-known Hollywood and Indian stars.

Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' And Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Set For Digital Release In 2022
Netflix Announces 68 Films In 2022 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 7:54 pm

Popular OTT platform, Netflix has announced plans to release 68 films in 2022, including 'The Gray Man,' an action thriller directed by the Russo Brothers and starring actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush.

This announcement, made in a new sizzle reel released on Thursday (February 3), fulfils the OTT platform’s promise to release at least one film per week for the next 12 months, according to 'Variety.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

Related stories

Netflix Shelves Rs 150 Crore Worth 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'

Is Woke Content Harming Netflix’s India Business?

Top 10 Supernatural Thrillers Before Watching Netflix’s ‘Archive 81’

According to 'Variety,' the OTT platform's diverse slate includes musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies, and spooky thrillers. 

Besides actors Reynolds and Evans, the honour roll includes A-listers such as Daniel Craig, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The reel included first looks at actoror Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in 'Slumberland,' Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion musical fantasy 'Pinocchio,' a sleuthing Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes 2', Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 2', Lindsey Lohan's triumphant return in 'Falling for Christmas,' and an Adam Sand double-feature in 'Hustle' and 'Spaceman'.

The three-minute teaser also includes several major actors staring down the camera and discussing the magic of watching movies at home.

"In here is the great big world," says Chris Hemsworth. "We can go places your dreams can't dream of," Momoa offers. "Or see things that give your nightmares nightmares," Foxx posits. "In here," Berry promises, "you can make an incredible discovery." And Charlize Theron concludes: "Every night is movie night."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Netflix Jason Momoa Guillermo Del Toro Digital Releases Hollywood Bollywood The Gray Man
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

World Cancer Day: Has The Representation Of The Terminally Ill Changed In Movies Over The Years?

World Cancer Day: Has The Representation Of The Terminally Ill Changed In Movies Over The Years?

'One Cut Two Cut' Review: Danish Sait's Film Entertains, In Parts

Shaad Ali’s ‘Mister Mummy’s’ First Look Out

'Laal Singh Chadha' Vs 'KGF 2': 5 Major Box-Office Clashes In Coming Months

Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital, Greets Paparazzi As He Walks Out Of Hospital

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Dancers perform as an image is projected inside Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer