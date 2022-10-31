Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jasmin Bhasin: Honeymoon Is More About The Person Than The Destination

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jasmin Bhasin shared her view on honeymoon and said that for most people, it is about the place they are travelling to, but for her, it is more about the accompanying person.

Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 4:45 pm

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jasmin Bhasin shared her view on honeymoon and said that for most people, it is about the place they are travelling to, but for her, it is more about the accompanying person. She is seen in the film 'Honeymoon' opposite Gippy Grewal. 

The 32-year-old actress is quite famous for her role in 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. She was initially seen in South movies including Tamil film 'Vaanam', Telugu films 'Veta' and others. Jasmin often makes headlines for her relationship with Aly Goni post their stint in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

While talking about the film and what 'Honeymoon' is means to her, she said: "People always talk about a fancy destination or a long blissful holiday when it comes to the term 'Honeymoon'. Personally for me, when it comes to a honeymoon it's not the destination but the person you're with that matters."

Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, 'Honeymoon' is about a young couple that decides to go for a honeymoon but the story takes a hilarious and interesting turn when their family joins them as they are unaware of its literal meaning.

Directed by Amarpreet G. S. Chhabra, the Punjabi film stars Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin as lead actors. The movie is written by Naresh Kathooria. The music is given by B. Praak and it is produced by T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jasmin Bhasin Actress Jasmin Bhasin Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin Honeymoon Honeymoon Movie Gippy Grewal Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls