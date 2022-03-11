Jasmin Bhasin And Aparshakti Khurana’s Romantic Chemistry Makes ‘Yaaron Sab Dua Karo’ Go Viral

Actress Jasmin Bhasin and actor Aparshakti Khurana’s new music video ‘Yaaron Sab Dua Karo’ has already touched six million views on YouTube and counting, in just a day. The video is sure to give you that instant warm and fuzzy feeling associated with college romance. With the fear of the pandemic ebbing away gradually and the youth of the country going back to physical college, this couldn’t have come at a better time for this song. The chemistry between Bhasin and Khurana depicts the feeling of first love, the thrill of courtship and the excitement of stolen glances – all so very perfectly.

The reprised number has been sung by Meet Bros, Stebin Ben and Danish Sabri, while the video has been directed by Vijay Ganguly.

“The song is very close to my heart and I am overwhelmed with the love my fans have showered on us. My fans have always stood by me and their love for each and every project is mine is testimony to this. Thank you so much,” says an elated Bhasin.

Well, this is not the first time that Bhasin has won hearts through her music videos. Bhasin’s music video with her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, ‘Tera Suit’, which came soon after the couple’s stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, was loved by their fans. It crossed 100 million views on YouTube in no time. It’s safe to say that post this, Bhasin became a brand in herself when it came to music videos as well. She has been seen in music videos such as ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’, ‘2 Phone’, ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfaa’ and ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’.

On the small screen, the actress is known and loved for her roles in the shows like ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’.