Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities are going on in full swing. Last week there was a grand sangeet night where Canadian singer Justin Bieber gave a rocking performance. It was followed by haldi night and on July 10, there was a Shiv Shakti puja held at the Ambanis' residence Antilia. There was also a mehendi ceremony held on the same day. Several Bollywood celebs graced the event putting their best fashion foot forward. Janhvi Kapoor arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The pics and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media.