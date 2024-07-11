Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In A Multi-Coloured Lehenga As She Arrives For Anant-Radhika's Shiva Shakti Puja With Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya complemented each other with their outfits. They arrived together for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.

Instagram @manavmanglani
Photo: Instagram @manavmanglani
info_icon

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities are going on in full swing. Last week there was a grand sangeet night where Canadian singer Justin Bieber gave a rocking performance. It was followed by haldi night and on July 10, there was a Shiv Shakti puja held at the Ambanis' residence Antilia. There was also a mehendi ceremony held on the same day. Several Bollywood celebs graced the event putting their best fashion foot forward. Janhvi Kapoor arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The pics and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media. 

Janhvi donned a multi-coloured lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery. She tied her hair into a bun adorned with multi-colour flowers. She looked gorgeous in her outfit. Shikhar Pahariya was seen in a cream kurta and matching pyjama. Though they arrived together at the event, they didn't pose for the paps together. Shikhar went inside and was seen having a conversation with other guests while Janhvi posed with a bright smile on her face.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, Kim Kardashian - Instagram
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shikhar accompanied Janhvi to other events of the Ambanis earlier. He made sure to be with her all the time. Earlier, at one of the pre-wedding events, he was seen fixing Janhvi's outfit that made fans go gaga over the couple.

Apart from Janhvi and Shikhar, other celebs that were spotted at the shiv shakti puja were Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Atlee, and his wife, MS Dhoni and Sakshi among others.

Talking about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the couple is all set to tie the knot tomorrow, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. The Shubh Vivah will be followed by a Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. There will be a wedding reception on July 14.

