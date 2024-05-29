Jackie Shroff Issues Statement Expressing Gratitude To Delhi High Court For Protecting His Personality Rights

As per reports, in his statement, Jackie Shroff said that he is immensely grateful to the judiciary for passing an order that safeguards his personality rights, including his name, image, likeness, voice, and other unique attributes. ''For a long time, celebrities had little to no recourse against the misuse of their persona. However, I am heartened by the fact that courts have progressively recognised and protected these rights, as demonstrated in landmark cases involving Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Mr. Anil Kapoor. These precedents have been very encouraging and motivated me to assert my rights,'' he stated.