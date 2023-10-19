It's A Wrap For The Filming Of Mammootty Horror-Thriller Film 'Bramayugam'

Malayalam megastar Mammootty’s upcoming horror-thriller film ‘Bramayugam’ has finally wrapped up its shooting.

Beginning production back in August, the movie was filmed on a grand scale across various cities in Kerala such as Ottapalam, Kochi and Athirapally.

The wrap-up of the shoot was announced by the film's production house Night Shift Studios LLP on social media.

Sharing pictures of the wrapped-up shooting in black and white, the studio wrote on their X account: “It's a Wrap for #Bramayugam!”

The movie had garnered much excitement the day the ‘Kannur Squad’ alum’s poster for the film was unveiled, which presented him in rustically demonic and evil fashion, particularly as Mammootty was giving off a menacingly sinister smile.

Poised to be a kind of action-horror-thriller, much of what ‘Bramayugam’ details are under wraps, though it has confirmed by the producers that the film will be a more experimental outing that will feature elements of supernatural and mysticism, with the megastar playing the antagonist.

In addition, ‘Bramayugam’ will also be a lot more rooted and largely grounded in a more realistic fashion rather than having an exuberant amount of flair, so as to drive in the horror and the thrills.

Producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra of Night Shift Studios, had earlier released a statement on social media in Malayalam, which roughly translated to said: “‘Bramayugam’ is a horror-thriller film and will present a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala.”

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan who gained a lot of acclaim for his horror film ‘Bhoothakaalam’, ‘Bramayugam’ apart from Mammootty also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in pivotal roles, with Christo Xavier providing the film’s soundtrack.

‘Bramayugam’ will hit theatres in early 2024. It will be a multilingual movie, releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.