Ipsitaa, Rohit Khandelwal Unite For Wedding Track 'Nikaah'

'First Kiss' singer Ipsitaa and 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' actor Rohit Khandelwal are seen together in the wedding track 'Nikaah'. The song reflects their romantic chemistry, emotions of love and also pain of separation.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 7:46 pm

Ipsitaa, who has sung the melodious track and also featured in it shares: "This song is about a feeling that many people probably experience but few talk about. Without revealing too much, I'd say it's a unique song with a fresh female perspective."

On shooting experience, she says: "Jaani has written it beautifully, as always, and the music by Avvy Sra is soulful. The experience of shooting 'Nikaah' was amazing. The director, Mihir Gulati, has done an incredible job portraying a nuanced storyline in a duration of just a few minutes".

Talking about the song, Rohit also adds: "I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity. The entire experience was so surreal. I think the unique storyline of the song and message we want to put across is what makes it different."

Rohit is an actor and model. He was also the winner of Mr. India 2015 and has done several TV shows and music videos.

The actor hopes to receive positive response from the music lovers for his latest release.

"Without giving much details out i just wanna say the song offers a great perspective on a lot of things. I am very excited and I can't wait for the audience to listen to it. We had made the song with immense love and I hope the audience showers us with the same," he concludes.

Producer of the song Anshul Garg appreciates the director and cast, saying: "Director Mihir Gulati has brought our cinematic vision beautifully to life, along with Ipsitaa and Rohit Khandelwal giving a splendid performance on the screen. We had a great time shooting the video."

The song is out on Desi Music Factory's official YouTube channel.

