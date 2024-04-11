Indraneil Sengupta Speaks Out On Divorce From Barkha Bisht After Two Years: Not Happy About How Things Are Portrayed

Talking about the rumours that he has abandoned their only child, the actor said, “Of late, I have been reading articles where, intentionally or unintentionally, it comes across that I have abandoned my child, Meira. She is my only child and I adore her. I don’t easily react; that’s the kind of person I am. However, as a father, I am not happy about how things are being portrayed. I have been working hard to provide a good life for my child,” further adding, “The only reason why Meira spends more time with Barkha is because she’s at an age where she will soon transition into womanhood and it’s more practical that her mother guides her.”