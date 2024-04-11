Indraneil Sengupta Speaks Out On Divorce From Barkha Bisht After Two Years: Not Happy About How Things Are Portrayed

Amidst significant buzz, the former celebrity couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht’s separation has garnered attention. Despite over a decade of marriage, the couple now lives separately, with the actress confirming their divorce filing last year. While awaiting the finalization of their divorce, Sengupta has remained notably quiet. However, in a recent conversation with ETimes, he finally shed light on the reasons behind their separation, revealing insights into the nature of their relationship.
Talking about the rumours that he has abandoned their only child, the actor said, “Of late, I have been reading articles where, intentionally or unintentionally, it comes across that I have abandoned my child, Meira. She is my only child and I adore her. I don’t easily react; that’s the kind of person I am. However, as a father, I am not happy about how things are being portrayed. I have been working hard to provide a good life for my child,” further adding, “The only reason why Meira spends more time with Barkha is because she’s at an age where she will soon transition into womanhood and it’s more practical that her mother guides her.”
The ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ star revealed that he and the ‘Duranga 2’ actress had been “extremely different personalities” right from the start. As years passed, they both grew more real to themselves, which led to a growing disparity between them. It was during this period that they realized that putting an end to the marriage was necessary. “In my family, everyone gets cold feet when it comes to separation and divorce. It is extremely uncomfortable to go through this process. It’s not that one day somebody flips and opts for divorce; it builds up over time.”
Addressing additional speculation surrounding their separation, rumours have circulated suggesting that post the separation, the actor has been romantically involved with his co-star, Bengali actress Isha Saha. However, clarifying the matter, he stated, “Even if there is a person in my life, how is any third or fourth person responsible for a relationship going kaput? That cannot be true. Breaking away of your existing relationship is only possible if it is damaged.”
For the not familiar, Indraneil and Barkha, who worked together on ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam,’ tied the knot in 2008. They welcomed their daughter Meira in October 2011. The couple officially filed for divorce in 2022.