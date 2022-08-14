Indian Missions Under MEA To Screen Short Film ‘Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey’ On Independence Day

Indian Missions abroad under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be screening the short film ‘Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey’ on Independence Day, the official release said on Sunday.

It said the film ‘Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey’ will be screened on Independence Day to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The film is directed by award-winning Indian filmmaker Suraj Kumar.

The film is based on Sri Aurobindo Ghose’s prison life (1908-1909) in Alipore Jail, Kolkata, from where his spiritual journey has started.

Sri Aurobindo was arrested for conspiracy on 5th May 1908 and spent a full year in Alipore jail while the British Government, in a protracted court trial tried to implicate him in various revolutionary activities.

Sharing his thoughts about the film, Suraj Kumar said, “While Sri Aurbindo Ghose was lodged in jail, his spiritual transformation started just after 2-3 days of prison life”.

‘Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey’ will be screened in various schools and colleges all across the country over the next one year.

