In a conversation with We Are Yuvaa, Imran Khan talked about how the pressure that male actors go through to maintain a certain physique. Talking about the pressure, the actor said, “In the last 2010-20 years, it started to become a pressure point for men as well. Particularly with the rise of the superhero genre, and Hrithik was the proponent of that. Even back in the 90s, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were massively masculine dudes. When you see it more and more, you start to feel the pressure and say to yourself, ‘I need to look like that.’ Social media has also intensified it.”