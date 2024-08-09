Despite not having a release in almost a decade, Bollywood actor Imran Khan continues to be one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor has not announced his next project, but fans have been waiting for his comeback with bated breath. In a recent conversation, Khan talked about the pressure that falls on male actors to look a certain way. He admitted to using steroids to make his physique more ‘masculine.’
In a conversation with We Are Yuvaa, Imran Khan talked about how the pressure that male actors go through to maintain a certain physique. Talking about the pressure, the actor said, “In the last 2010-20 years, it started to become a pressure point for men as well. Particularly with the rise of the superhero genre, and Hrithik was the proponent of that. Even back in the 90s, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were massively masculine dudes. When you see it more and more, you start to feel the pressure and say to yourself, ‘I need to look like that.’ Social media has also intensified it.”
Khan revealed that he started taking steroids so that he could look ‘masculine.’ However, he also admitted that it was not ‘sustainable.’ He continued, “For a long time, I tried to conform to that, but I am not built like Captain America; I don’t have a Thor physique. I tried my best. I took all of the stuff. I resorted to steroid use as well, but it’s not sustainable.”
On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’ where he shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut. The movie tanked at the box office. After the movie’s failure, the actor left the industry. In recent interviews, the actor has revealed that he is content with where he is currently in his life and has no intentions of joining the rat race again. He is currently dating Lekha Washington.