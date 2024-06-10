Actor Imran Khan, who had been away on a hiatus from the film industry, has lately been making ways, thanks to the trend of #LautAaoImran on social media. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’, was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015.
Now during a recent chat with Humans of Bombay, Imran talked about his struggles with failure, his divorce from wife Avantika Malik, and recalled some of his darkest moments. Mentioning how he had hit his lowest point in 2019, the actor confessed, “When I separated in 2019, I was at my weakest — emotionally and psychologically. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown hit. I’d say, I would describe it as the husk of a human being. I was close to nothingness. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental task. I didn’t know if I could do that. I couldn’t even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pyjamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate.”
Despite the tough days, he mentioned how he was committed to parenting during his custody days with his daughter. “I did have parental duties, we split custody, so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me,” said Imran, adding how dropping his daughter off to school, taking care of her became his anchor points and the reason to get up.
For those caught unaware, Imran and Avantika got married in 2011, but parted ways in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences. However, he has now moved on, and in March of this year, he confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. He told Vogue during an interview, “The speculation about my romantic involvement with Lekha Washington is accurate. I’ve been divorced and separated since February 2019.”
Now his fans are awaiting his comeback to films.