Now during a recent chat with Humans of Bombay, Imran talked about his struggles with failure, his divorce from wife Avantika Malik, and recalled some of his darkest moments. Mentioning how he had hit his lowest point in 2019, the actor confessed, “When I separated in 2019, I was at my weakest — emotionally and psychologically. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown hit. I’d say, I would describe it as the husk of a human being. I was close to nothingness. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental task. I didn’t know if I could do that. I couldn’t even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pyjamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate.”